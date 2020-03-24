Caught on cam: 3-year-old twins chat about being quarantined

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (FOX) — Three-year-old twins caught on camera at home chatting about being in quarantine.

The boys’ mother, Megan, posted this video.

After declaring they are in quarantine, the boys then yell, “germs go away!” before talking about how they are excited for spring time.

The interaction ends with the boys having some fun, engaging in a pillow fight!

The video is providing a little comic relief during a stressful time across the country.

Video courtesy @megan.elizabeth.x3 via ViralHog.

