Caught on camera: California woman arrested after striking sandwich vendor with broom

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL/CNN) – A woman in Stockton is behind bars after allegedly assaulting a sandwich vendor Monday, according to Stockton police.

Police officials said the incident happened on East Hamer Lane near Normandy Village Drive when Monique Collins, 44, began arguing with the 50-year-old male vendor about the quality of the sandwich she bought.

The owners told KTXL that she demanded a refund and snapped when she was refused.

“We were just shocked because over a sandwich? I didn’t know why she had to do that, why she had to end up doing that,” explained Analiza Alandy, the owner’s wife.

Police said Collins threw a glass tip jar at the victim and struck him with a wooden broom before leaving the location.

Collins was later arrested at her home and is facing an assault with a deadly weapon charge.

