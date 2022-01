ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVO) — The CDC’s latest quarantine policy caused confusion for some parents.

Health leaders advised reducing the length of quarantine periods last week, from 10 days down to five, for those who have tested positive for COVID-19 but are not showing symptoms.

However, the Illinois State Board of education clarified that guidance on Monday, and said that it does not apply to schools. They will continue to observe the 10 day period moving forward.