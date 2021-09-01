CDC asking unvaccinated not to travel for Labor Day weekend

FILE – In this May 19, 2021 file photo, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky testifies during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Hospitals trying to catch up on surgeries and other procedures that were put on hold amid the coronavirus pandemic are now finding themselves facing a delta-variant driven influx of patients. Walensky said Friday, July 16, that nearly all hospital admissions and deaths were among the unvaccinated. (Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via AP)

(WTVO) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is asking unvaccinated Americans not to travel this holiday weekend.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said, “First and foremost, if you are unvaccinated, we would recommend not traveling,” at a White House COVID-19 Response Team Briefing on Tuesday.

COVID-19 cases in the United States surpassed an average of 160,000 per day, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Health experts have advised everyone over the age of 12 to get a vaccine. Walensky said fully vaccinated people should take COVID-19 risk into consideration when deciding whether or not to travel.

A poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research in July found that 45% of adults who had not yet received a vaccine said they definitely would not get it, and 35% probably would not. Nearly 2 in 3 (64%) unvaccinated adults said they had little to no confidence the shots are effective against mutations like the delta variant, although public health data show vaccination dramatically reduces the risk of serious illness, hospitalization and death. Just 3% of unvaccinated adults said they would definitely get vaccinated.

