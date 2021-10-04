CDC releases guidance for holiday plans

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVO) – The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has released new guidance for people who are starting to make holiday plans.

The CDC advises against holding indoor gatherings, but for those that do, it is emphasizing the importance of good ventilation.

The CDC recommends opening windows and doors, and using a fan to bring in fresh air.

Officials said that getting vaccinated makes people far more protected, but even vaccinated people are advised to wear masks indoors in certain situations.