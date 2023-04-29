ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will stop tracking community levels of COVID-19, as the nation’s public health emergency ends in a couple of weeks.

The agency will reportedly watch the virus’ spread by mostly tracking hospitalizations in some areas, the same way it usually monitors other respiratory ailments, like the flu.

Wastewater testing will continue in some communities and for air travelers.

Cases of COVID-19 have been on a steady decline since January, though just over 1,000 deaths were blamed on the disease last week.