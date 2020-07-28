CDC unveils new antibody testing robots for faster results

(CNN Newsource/WTVO)–The CDC has announced the usage of laboratory robots to help get results from antibody tests more quickly. They say this will allow for more data to help in the fight against COVID-19.

The robot can test more than 3,600 samples a day. In comparison, a public health scientist can test about 400 samples in the same time by hand.

After the laboratory robot completes testing, a CDC scientist uses a computer to analyze serology testing results

Serology tests have become important in detecting infections with few or no symptoms, especially in states with surging cases like Arizona and Florida.

“What we’ve seen is a pretty significant increase in the percentage of people testing positive for antibodies,” Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said.

