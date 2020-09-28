CDC’s Thanksgiving guidelines: Keep gatherings small; parades and shopping “high-risk”

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – The Center for Disease and Control issued guidelines to protect Americans from the coronavirus during traditional gathering holidays like Thanksgiving.

Like its guidelines for the upcoming Halloween weekend, the CDC listed the risk level of certain Thanksgiving activities and traditions.

The CDC recommends families celebrate with low-risk activities like a small dinner with your household, delivering food to high-risk family members, a virtual dinner with extended family or friends and shopping online instead of in-person before and shopping online on Black Friday.

Moderate-risk activities include having a small, outdoor dinner with family and friends who live in your community, attending small outdoor sports events and visiting pumpkin patches or orchards.

The CDC said high-risk activities include in-person shopping, participating or being a spectator at a crowded Thanksgiving morning race, attending parades, using drugs or alcohol and attending large indoor gatherings.

Health officials are also advising against traveling long distances to celebrate the holiday. The CDC said travel increases the chance of getting and spreading COVID-19.

