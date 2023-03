ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — More than half of all people facing retirement in less than 10 years have no savings, according to new Census numbers.

More than half of women over 55 have not saved at all for retirement, and just under half of men say the same thing.

People who are, or were, married tend to have a lot more money set aside.

When asked whether their retirement accounts had more than $100,000, 30% of men said yes. Only 22% of women have saved that much.