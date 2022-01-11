CEO offers $5K bonuses for new employees to quit after 2 weeks

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (WTVO) — The CEO of a software company is offering new hires $5,000 to quit in an effort to keep top talent and weed out the chaff.

Chris Ronzio, the CEO of software company Trainual, said the policy would identify those workers who really want to be at the company.

“With today’s market, hiring teams have to move quickly to assess candidates and get them through the process to a competitive offer, so it’s impossible to be right 100% of the time,” Ronzio told Business Insider. “The offer to quit allows the dust to settle from a speedy process and let the new team member throw a red flag if they’re feeling anything but excited.”

So far, none of the 38 staff he’s hired since May 2020, when the policy went into effect, have left.

“Those who refuse the $5,000 miss out on something ‘extra’ at this point in the timeline, because they believe the long-term value of sticking with us is worth much, much more,” Ronzio explained. “It’s a powerful thing for them to turn down the cash, opt in, and commit — and it sets the stage for a great working relationship.”

A record 4.5 million Americans quit their jobs last November in what has been dubbed “The Great Resignation,” a post-pandemic phenomenon in which workers quit low paying jobs and elevated shortages in the labor market.