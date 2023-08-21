(WTVO) — The world’s most famous Italian plumber will soon sound different.

Charles Martinet, the man most known from voicing video game-icon “Mario,” has stepped down from the role, Nintendo confirmed on Monday.

“It has been an honor working with Charles to help bring Mario to life for so many years and we want to thank and celebrate him,” Nintendo said.

Martinet voiced the character for over to 30 years, first being hired in 1990 to portray him at trades shows, according to BBC. Many people were introduced to Martinet’s performance in the 1996 game “Super Mario 64,” which is considered by many to be one of the greatest video games of all time.

Martinet will now be acting as “Mario Ambassador” and will travel the world to share the joy of the character, as well as interact with fans.

Martinet also performed other famous “Mario” characters, such as Luigi, Wario and Waluigi. He also portrayed Paarthurnax in 2011’s “The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim,” another mainstay on greatest video games lists.