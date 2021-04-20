Chauvin verdict: Guilty of all 3 charges

MINNEAPOLIS (NEXSTAR/AP/)–The jury for the trial of former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin has reached a unanimous guilty verdict Tuesday, convicting him on all of three charges for his role in the death of George Floyd.

The jury’s conclusion means that Chauvin’s actions were a “substantial causal factor” in Floyd’s death–and that his use of force was unreasonable.

Chauvin, 45, was charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter–he can face up to a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison.

Bail was revoked and Chauvin is being kept in custody.

Jurors deliberated for 10.5 hours following closing arguments, after being presented with countless surveillance videos, emotional testimony, and a myriad of medical experts for three weeks.

The jury, along with two alternates, is comprised of six white women, two white men, three Black men, one Black woman and two multiracial women, according to court records. They were sequestered in a hotel outside of deliberation hours.

Today, 125 members of the Illinois National Guard, as well as Illinois State Police, are supporting Chicago Police in preparation for protests after the Windy City requested additional law enforcement aid.

The Biden administration is privately weighing how to handle the verdict, including considering whether President Joe Biden should address the nation and dispatching specially trained community facilitators from the Justice Department, aides and officials told The Associated Press.

