TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WKRG/ASSOCIATED PRESS) –Governor Ron DeSantis said during his daily briefing Friday that checkpoints will be set up at state lines in Florida, limiting travel from covid-19 hot spots like Louisiana.
Commercial vehicles would be allowed to move freely. DeSantis said that vacation rentals will also be suspended for two weeks, “if you’re coming from one of the epicenters, we probably think you should obey the directions of your state and local officials.
And if they are telling you to shelter in place do that but don’t come here.” DeSantis says panhandle communities have relatively low numbers of cases and they want to keep it that way.
The Governor said this is an effort to prevent people from traveling to Florida to escape other “hot spots” of the coronavirus.
Details on the checkpoints weren’t extremely clear, but DeSantis said people with certain license plates would be diverted and “if they blow through the checkpoints they could be pulled over”
MORE HEADLINES:
- Checkpoints at state lines to keep travelers from COVID-19 “epicenters” out of Florida
- Illinois rolls out financial support to help keep small businesses afloat
- BBB warns of scammers taking advantage of COVID-19 outbreak
- PHOTOS: Celebrities, politicians who are positive for coronavirus
- Rockford restaurants adapting to carryout, delivery during coronavirus pandemic
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!