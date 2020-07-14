Chicago adds 2 states to travel order requiring travelers to self-quarantine

CHICAGO, Ill. (WGN)–Chicago has extended its travel quaratine order to include two more states, officials announced Tuesday.

According to the city’s website, starting Friday anyone arriving in Chicago after spending at least 24 hours in Iowa or Oklahoma will be asked to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival. This includes both residents and people visiting the city.

Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nevada, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Utah were already on the list.

According to the City, states included in the travel order have been flagged for having a surge in coronavirus cases in recent days.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot signed the public health order issued by Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Allison Arwady earlier this month, and it remains in effect “until further notice.”

Anyone found to violate the order could be fined $100 to $500 a day, up to $7,000 total. However, city officials conceded they won’t be able to keep track of who is and isn’t following the rules.

