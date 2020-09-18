Chicago community activists say Lightfoot should give kids bulletproof backpacks

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Community activists in Chicago are asking Gov. JB Pritzker and Mayor Lori Lightfoot to give school students body armor after nearly 40 children have been shot and killed in the city this year.

According to WLS, Violence Interrupters Executive Director Tio Hardiman, a former politician, asked for the measures during a press conference Thursday morning outside Chicago Police Headquarters.

“The young girl, Dajore Wilson, shot and killed on 47th Street, if she had a bulletproof backpack, there’s a possibility it could’ve helped to save her life, if someone had acted fast and put the bulletproof backpack in the window,” Hardiman said.

During the press conference, several children reportedly demonstrated how the bulletproof backpacks could help during a shooting.

Ed note: A prior version of this story mistakenly identified Hardiman as a former police officer.

