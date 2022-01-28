Chicago installs 99 license plate cameras on expressways

LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 15: A general view of a CCTV camera in Camden on April 15, 2014 in London, England. Privacy campaigners have stated that Town halls in the UK have been using fixed and mobile CCTV cameras to impose parking and traffic fines on members of the public with more than £300M GBP raised from motorists over the past five years. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois State Police announced Friday that 99 license plate cameras have been installed on the Dan Ryan Expressway to help catch suspects in freeway shootings and carjackings.

Last year, the ISP received a $12.5 million grant to purchase the cameras. The first phase of the project involved installing the cameras on the Dan Ryan Expressway, with approximately 200 cameras to be installed on Chicago highways over the next near.

The cameras send images back to a central location where they can be used to cross-reference vehicles wanted in criminal activity.

“These cameras give us the technological edge to pursue leads and identify suspects on the Chicago expressways,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “As technology advances, so must law enforcement. The ISP will continue to lead from the front. “Let me be clear, criminals who commit serious crimes on the expressways will be caught and held accountable. The ISP are committed to ensuring public safety on the Chicagoland expressways and across the state,” he concluded.

The Tamara Clayton Expressway Camera Act (Expressway Camera Act) was signed into law on July 12, 2019 and became effective on Jan. 1, 2020. Clayton was on her way to work on Feb. 4, 2019 when she was shot and killed while driving on Interstate 57 near Cicero Avenue. ISP investigators responded and the investigation into her death remains open and ongoing.