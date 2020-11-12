Chicago issues stay-at-home advisory, new restrictions on gatherings as COVID-19 cases surge

CHICAGO, Ill (WGN) — Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced a stay-at-home advisory for the City of Chicago that will go into effect starting Monday, Nov. 16.

The mayor’s announcement Thursday comes in response to the surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the city.

“If changes are not made by Chicago residents, businesses, and visitors to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the city is on track to lose 1,000 more Chicagoans by the end of the year or even more,” Lightfoot said in a statement.

Residents are advised to only leave home to go to work or school, or for essential needs such as seeking medical care, going to the grocery store or pharmacy, picking up food, or receiving deliveries.

Additionally, residents are strongly advised to:

Not have guests in their homes unless they are essential workers (e.g., home healthcare providers or childcare workers)

Cancel traditional Thanksgiving celebrations

Avoid travel

This advisory shall remain in place for 30 days or until such time as the Commissioner of Health determines a change to the guidance is appropriate.

On Thursday, Illinois saw a record increase in COVID-19 cases for a third straight day as health officials reported more than 12,000 new infections across the state.

