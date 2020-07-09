Chicago man charged with first-degree murder in beating death of toddler

CHICAGO (WGN) – A Chicago man has been charged with first-degree murder after a 23-month-old boy was beat to death on Tuesday.

Police responded to the 4200 block of South Calumet Avenue at around 12 p.m. on Tuesday on the report of an injured child.

Michael Robinson, 23, allegedly punched the toddler multiple times in the face. The boy was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Robinson was taken into custody after he stayed at the scene, police said. He is a relative of the boy, but his specific relation is unknown at this time.

Robinson has been charged with first-degree murder and has an appearance in bond court on Friday.

