Chicago man charged with sexually assaulting 3-year-old girl in bathroom of restaurant

National
Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Chicago Police Department

CHICAGO (WGN) — A man is facing a sexual assault charge in the attack of a toddler at a restaurant in the River North neighborhood.

Christopher Puente, 34, is charged with felony predatory criminal sexual assault of a victim under 13-years old. He also faces a misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to land, police said.

According to police, Puente is accused of pulling a 3-year-old girl into a bathroom stall of a restaurant near the 600 block of North Clark Street around 8:20 p.m. Monday, and touching her inappropriately.

He was arrested Wednesday morning at a business in the 500 block of North Dearborn Street. Puente was identified by police as the suspect in the sexual assault.

Puente is due in bond court Thursday.

