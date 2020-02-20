Chicago man charged with sexually assaulting 3-year-old girl in bathroom of restaurant

CHICAGO (WGN) — A man is facing a sexual assault charge in the attack of a toddler at a restaurant in the River North neighborhood.
Christopher Puente, 34, is charged with felony predatory criminal sexual assault of a victim under 13-years old. He also faces a misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to land, police said.
According to police, Puente is accused of pulling a 3-year-old girl into a bathroom stall of a restaurant near the 600 block of North Clark Street around 8:20 p.m. Monday, and touching her inappropriately.
He was arrested Wednesday morning at a business in the 500 block of North Dearborn Street. Puente was identified by police as the suspect in the sexual assault.
Puente is due in bond court Thursday.
