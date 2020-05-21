Chicago mayor: City won’t be ready for outdoor dining in May

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot wears a mask as she attends a news conference in Hall A of the COVID-19 alternate site at McCormick Place in Chicago, Friday, April 10, 2020. The “alternative care facility” is designed to relieve pressure on city hospitals from rapidly mounting COVID-19 cases. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot says the city’s restaurants won’t be ready for outdoor dining this month after Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker eased restrictions for restaurants starting May 29.

Lightfoot says June is more likely and she’s open to the possibility of closing streets to allow restaurants the space to operate.

She says there are many considerations about safety, in addition to making sure restaurants of all sizes have similar opportunities.

Pritzker has said dining will be allowed starting May 29 at restaurants that can place tables 6 feet apart and observe other safety protocols, a loosening of previous reopening plans.

