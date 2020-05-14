Chicago on track to having most COVID-19 cases nationwide

CHICAGO (WGN) — Cook County is set to overtake Queens, New York as the county with the most COVID-19 cases nationwide.

Queens County reported a total of 56,889 cases on Wednesday. Cook County reported 56,406.

The trends suggest Cook County could overtake Queens as soon as Thursday. Queens County is on a downward trend from its peak.

As far as deaths, Cook County has seen about 2,000 fewer than Queens.

