Chicago on track to having most COVID-19 cases nationwide

CHICAGO (WGN) — Cook County is set to overtake Queens, New York as the county with the most COVID-19 cases nationwide.
Queens County reported a total of 56,889 cases on Wednesday. Cook County reported 56,406.
The trends suggest Cook County could overtake Queens as soon as Thursday. Queens County is on a downward trend from its peak.
As far as deaths, Cook County has seen about 2,000 fewer than Queens.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Heinz Ketchup creates ‘slowest puzzle on earth’ made entirely of the color red
- Cats with no COVID-19 symptoms spread virus to other cats in lab test
- Rockford police arrest teen gang suspects after standoff
- Gang suspects shoot at Rockford officer, 1 caught after chase
- Storm Chances Return This Evening, Some Strong to Severe
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!