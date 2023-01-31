CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Chicago Police are warning drivers of Hyundai and Kia cars to be on the lookout after more than a dozen of the vehicles were stolen over the last few days.

Police said there had been 11 thefts on the city’s West Side since January 29th, and in each case the suspects broke a window, popped off the steering column, and started the car with a USB cable and a cellphone app.

Police said they have seen an increase in vehicle thefts and said Kia and Hyundai models seem to be the primary target of thieves, with the latest development being major insurance companies, like Progressive and State Farm, refusing to insure the vehicles.

Chicago Police said that 44% of all stolen vehicles in 2023 have been either a Hyundai or Kia.

Nationwide, teen “Kia Boyz” thieves have been stealing cars and taking them to perform dangerous stunts, light them on fire, or commit other crimes and boast about it on social media.

According to some reports, thieves can exploit a design flaw in Kia and Hyundai models that make them easier to steal.

Police have said certain 2011-2021 Kia models and 2015-2021 Hyundai models have a security flaw that kids are able to exploit using a USB cable.

New 2022 Kia and Hyundai models have an engine immobilizer to help prevent thefts.

Police suggested owners of the affected model year cars park in a secure area or add anti-theft devices to their cars.

Hyundai is now offering a retrofit security kit that owners can have installed for $170.

Kia says that the company “regrets this decision by certain insurers and its impact on owners and lessees of select Kia vehicles, which we anticipate will be temporary” and says it “has been developing and testing enhanced security software for vehicles not originally equipped with an immobilizer and has started notifying owners of certain models of the availability of this software upgrade at no cost to consumers.”

Kia customers with questions should contact the Consumer Assistance Center directly at 1-800-333-4542 (4Kia).

Hyundai customers with questions should contact the Hyundai Consumer Assistance Center at 800-633-5151.