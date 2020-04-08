Chicago Police conducting stay-at-home checkpoints

CHICAGO (WGN) — Chicago police began conducting stay-at-home checkpoints at 10 p.m. Tuesday.
The Chicago Police Department said the checkpoints will be in place in districts across the city from 10 p.m. until 2 a.m. starting April 7 through April 9.
Officials said drivers will be given a flyer containing reminders about Gov. JB Pritzker’s stay-at-home order. For more information, go to: www.chicago.gov
