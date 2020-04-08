Chicago Police conducting stay-at-home checkpoints

A Chicago police officer blocks the road to the Adler Planetarium along Lake Michigan Thursday, March 26, 2020, in Chicago. On Thursday morning, Chicago Police began turning joggers and others away from the city’s lakefront trails amid fears of the spread of the coronavirus, hours after Mayor Lori Lightfoot threatened to shut them down if people would not stop crowding the areas. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

CHICAGO (WGN) — Chicago police began conducting stay-at-home checkpoints at 10 p.m. Tuesday.

The Chicago Police Department said the checkpoints will be in place in districts across the city from 10 p.m. until 2 a.m. starting April 7 through April 9.

Officials said drivers will be given a flyer containing reminders about Gov. JB Pritzker’s stay-at-home order. For more information, go to: www.chicago.gov

