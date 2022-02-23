CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — An arbitrator has ruled in favor of Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s vaccination requirement for Chicago Police officers, she announced Wednesday.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the arbitrator dismissed grievances put forth by the Fraternal Order of Police against the city’s mandate.

Following a City Council meeting, Lightfoot said she hoped the ruling would be a “signal for those members who are not yet vaccinated to get vaccinated.”

In December, the city of Chicago dropped its lawsuit against the police union in its fight over city employee COVID-19 vaccine orders, saying the complaint became unnecessary as more officers complied.

Lightfoot and police leaders said the mandate was put in place to protect officers and the public.

The City of Chicago will end its indoor mask mandate on February 28th, the day that Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said his Executive Order for the entire state would end.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.