Chicago police Deputy Chief dies by suicide

CHICAGO, Ill. (WGN) — Chicago Police Department’s deputy chief took his own life Tuesday, according to police.
Emergency officials reported to CPD’s Homan Square facility in the 1110 block of South Homan around 9 a.m on the city’s West Side.
Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown identified the officer as Deputy Chief Dion Boyd. Boyd had been promoted less than 2 weeks ago to Deputy Chief of Criminal Networks.
The manner of death has not been officially released but Brown confirmed he died by suicide.
Around noon, the officer’s body was transported from the facility to the medical examiner’s office.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Janesville couple charged with drug and weapons crimes
- White House to take steps to end DACA program
- Air travel not expected to recover until 2024
- Barr says unrest not linked to Floyd, defends feds response
- Coroner releases name of 19-year-old killed in Rockford double shooting
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!