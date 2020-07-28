Chicago police Deputy Chief dies by suicide

CHICAGO, Ill. (WGN) — Chicago Police Department’s deputy chief took his own life Tuesday, according to police.

Emergency officials reported to CPD’s Homan Square facility in the 1110 block of South Homan around 9 a.m on the city’s West Side.

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown identified the officer as Deputy Chief Dion Boyd. Boyd had been promoted less than 2 weeks ago to Deputy Chief of Criminal Networks.

The manner of death has not been officially released but Brown confirmed he died by suicide.

Around noon, the officer’s body was transported from the facility to the medical examiner’s office.

Officers with both #CPD & #CFD salute as the body of a high-ranking Chicago Police official is moved to the Cook Co. Medical Examiner Ofc. Sources tell @WGNNews is was death by suicide as the investigation gets underway. pic.twitter.com/pxU4JHsAxV — Tonya Francisco (@TonyaFrancisco) July 28, 2020

