Chicago police union president writes letter to Trump, asks for federal help to combat violence, ‘chaos’

FILE – In this July 5, 2020, file photo, an officer investigates the scene of a shooting in Chicago. Still reeling from the coronavirus pandemic and street protests over the police killing of Floyd, exhausted cities around the nation are facing yet another challenge: A surge in recent shootings has left dozens dead, including young children. (Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune via AP, File)

CHICAGO (WGN/WTVO)— The president of Chicago’s Fraternal Order of Police wrote a letter to President Donald Trump this weekend, asking for federal help dealing with the city’s violence epidemic.

In the letter John Catanzara called Mayor Lori Lightfoot a complete failure, who is not able to maintain law and order.

Catanzara offered to sit down with Trump anytime to come up with ideas for “how to bring civility back to the streets of Chicago.”

Trump has been been saying he will take action in Chicago and other cities whether or not local officials are asking for assistance.

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows in a Fox News interview, “And you will see something rolled out this week as we start to go in and make sure that the communities, whether it’s Chicago, or Portland, or Milwaukee or someplace across the heartland of the country. We need to make sure that our communities are safe,” Meadows said.

Over the weekend, 49 people were shot and seven killed in Chicago, CNN reported.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

