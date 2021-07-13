Chicago reinstates COVID-19 travel order for two states

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Chicago has reinstated the city’s COVID-19 travel order due to an increase in cases in Arkansas and Missouri.

Health officials say the states were added to the travel advisory because they are exceeding 15 cases per day, per 100,000 residents, according to WFLD.

Any traveler coming from Missouri and Arkansas must obtain a negative coronavirus test within 72-hours prior to arriving in Chicago, and may need to quarantine for a 10-day period.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is not over, and this only goes to show that the virus is still very much a threat and that we must all remain vigilant against it,”CDPH Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said in a statement. “That means getting vaccinated and wearing a mask in public settings if you are not fully vaccinated.”

Data on coronavirus cases from Florida, Louisiana, Nevada, Utah and Wyoming are increasing toward Chicago’s COVID-19 travel threshold.