Chicago rolls back some COVID-19 restrictions; bans indoor service at bars

FILE – In this April 10, 2020, file photo Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks during a news conference in Hall A at the COVID-19 alternate site at McCormick Place in Chicago. As the coronavirus and protests against police brutality have swept the nation, black female mayors including Atlanta’s Keisha Lance Bottoms and Chicago’s Lori Lightfoot have led the charge..(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Although Illinois’ daily coronavirus cases have shown an increase, but are still well below the surges seen in other states, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Monday announced a new set of restrictions to curb the spread of the virus.

“We have made so much progress here in Chicago in containing the spread of the virus, protecting our health system and saving lives, and in general, the virus remains under control locally. But we are again seeing a steady increase in new cases,” Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a statement. “While we aren’t near the peak of the pandemic from earlier this year, none of us wants to go back there, and we feel these restrictions will help limit further community spread.”

Chicago bars will no longer be able to serve alcohol indoors starting this Friday. All indoor fitness classes will be limited to 10 people maximum and any personal services that require the removal of masks will be banned, according to the Chicago Tribune.

The full release from City of Chicago is here. I was referring to this portion: “Bars, taverns, breweries and other establishments that serve alcohol for on-site consumption without a Retail Food license will no longer be able to serve customers indoors.” pic.twitter.com/P8u76qF1Bq — Mark Maxwell (@MarkMaxwellTV) July 20, 2020

Illinois was one of the first hotspots in the early days of the COVID-19 oubreak, and suffered a death toll which is still one of the highest in the country.

The state employed stay-at-home orders and strict restrictions to combat the spread of the virus, leading to an eventual reopening with certain safety restrictions, such as the use of masks in public places and adherence to social distancing.

Some states outside of Illinois are seeing a massive surge in virus cases this summer, with Arizona’s death rate as high as Illinois was, after adjusting for population.

Chicago has recently seen an increase in its daily average of confirmed cases of coronavirus, leading Lightfoot to enact the following restrictions:

Bars that serve alcohol on-site without a Retail Food license can no longer serve customers indoors.

Restaurants which serve alcohol may continue to do so, as long as they adhere to current safety guidance.

Establishments without food can provide outdoor service.

Maximum party and table size at restaurants and bars is limited to 6 people.

Indoor fitness classes are reduced to a maximum of 10 people.

Personal services requiring the removal of face coverings are no longer permitted.

Residential property managers must limit guests to five per unit.

