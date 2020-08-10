CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — The Chicago Public School District will decrease spending for police officers in schools from $33 million to $15 million, according to a budget released Monday.
The Chicago Sun-Times reports that the reduction is partially due to officers not working in school during remote learning days.
Police officers in schools have become the subject of debate following a national reconsideration of police programs following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May.
Some say the system plays a role in students of color being disproportionately punished and arrested.
However, following a school shooting in Parkland, Florida, a national effort was under way to place school resource officers in schools to protect students and teachers.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Second stimulus checks: Where we stand as a new week begins
- 103-year-old woman gets her first tattoo
- Illinois health officials report 1,319 coronavirus cases Monday, 1 death
- Florida hospital loses body of newborn baby, lawsuit says
- Chicago schools vote to slash police officer budget in half
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!