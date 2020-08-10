Chicago schools vote to slash police officer budget in half

Chicago Public Schools CEO Dr. Janice Jackson speaks about CPS’ plans for remote learning in the fall during a press conference at City Hall Wednesday morning August 5, 2020. (Pat Nabong/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — The Chicago Public School District will decrease spending for police officers in schools from $33 million to $15 million, according to a budget released Monday.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that the reduction is partially due to officers not working in school during remote learning days.

Police officers in schools have become the subject of debate following a national reconsideration of police programs following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May.

Some say the system plays a role in students of color being disproportionately punished and arrested.

However, following a school shooting in Parkland, Florida, a national effort was under way to place school resource officers in schools to protect students and teachers.

