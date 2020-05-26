Chicago seeing deadliest Memorial Day weekend since 2015

CHICAGO (AP) — Nine people have been killed and another 27 wounded in weekend shootings in Chicago, already marking the deadliest Memorial Day weekend in the city since 2015.
That’s according to data maintained by the Chicago Tribune and Chicago Sun-Times as of early Monday.
Chicago police increased patrols and community organizations deployed mediators to neighborhood “hot spots” to try to stem violence over the holiday weekend, when gun violence has historically spiked.
But with a day to go the number of deaths already had exceeded every holiday weekend since 2015, when 12 people were killed.
