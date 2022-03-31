CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced a plan Thursday to give away free gas and public transit cards in an effort to combat rising gas prices and inflation.

According to NBC Chicago, the “Chicago Moves” program will give away 50,000 gas cards worth $150 each through a lottery system.

The city will also give away 100,000 cards good for $50 in public transit.

Lightfoot said Chicago was the first city to create a program to offset the high cost of gas.

To be eligible for these cards, applicants must:

Be residents of Chicago

Be at least 18 years old

Have a current and valid City sticker with correct mailing information for their vehicle

Have a household income at or below 140% of the Area Median Income for Chicago