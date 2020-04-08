Chicago to implement 9 p.m. curfew on liquor sales during stay-at-home order

National
Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO (WGN) — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced the city will implement a new 9 p.m. curfew for liquor sales Wednesday, saying the measure is necessary to prevent people from violating the state’s stay-at-home order.

A 9 p.m. curfew on liquor sales will go into effect on April 9, and will remain in place throughout the duration of the stay-at-home order, Lightfoot said.

Lightfoot said they decided to implement the curfew because, “too many individuals are violating the stay-at-home order.”

On Monday, Personal Liquors and Sunset Liquor on the West Side liquor stores voluntarily began limiting their hours to encourage people to follow stay-at-home orders, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Chicago police began conducting stay-at-home checkpoints Tuesday night, with CPD saying they will deploy checkpoints in districts across the city from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. April 7-9.

A new analysis by the Northwestern University Transportation Center finds there are less cars on the roads in Chicago as people follow stay-at-home orders, and less crashes as a result. However, crashes involving pedestrians seem to have more serious injuries as cars go faster on clearer streets.

As area hospitals brace for an uptick in cases of COVID-19, Chicago’s north and southwest suburbs have the lowest percentages of available intensive care unit beds in Illinois.

New data from the governor’s office found that in the north suburbs, just 16% of its total ICU beds were available. In the southwest suburbs, only 20% of ICU beds were available.

Earlier Wednesday, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle announced that she will self-isolate after a member of her Executive Protection Detail tested positive for COVID-19.

New modeling from the University of Washington shows COVID-19 cases in Illinois may not be as severe as originally feared, and local hospitals may be able to mostly handle the influx of patients.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories