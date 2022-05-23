CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — A Chicago woman says she was abducted, raped, and chained up inside a vacant home for several days.

The 36-year-old woman said a man she had previously encountered grabbed her as she was walking to a neighborhood store nearly a week ago, and took her to an abandoned home in the West Pullman neighborhood on Chicago’s South side.

She reported that the man, whom she said was in his 60’s, chained her by the ankle and handcuffed her, and raped her multiple times, according to WGN.

Her ordeal reportedly ended Saturday when a passerby, Anthony Dobine, heard her cries for help and called police.

“As I got closer, I’m hearing, boom, boom, boom, ‘Help!’ and that’s what made me call the police,” he said.

The woman said she knows her attacker, who is still at large.

“Thinking that that’s a familiar face and of a friend of mines (sic) and the dude who took me, I mean, I don’t understand what would possess somebody to do something like that,” she said.

Dobine described a man he saw leaving the vacant house as he was arriving as wearing a blue jean corduroy jacket and being about 5′ 8″ tall. No arrests have been made.