Chicago’s first national monument celebrates grand opening of visitor center

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — State of Illinois and Chicago community leaders celebrated the grand opening of the historic Pullman National Monument Visitors Center on Monday.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot cut the ribbon on the $35 million facility, at 11001 S. Cottage Grove Avenue, which marks where Pullman passenger railroad cars were built in the 1800’s.

The factory played a key role in the Labor and Civil Rights movements, which included the 1894 Pullman strike, which led to the creation of Labor Day as a federal holiday.

“We brought Amtrak to take us across the country with our traveling exhibit, exposing this history of black labor across the country. Because of us, yes, because of us, there’s a lot more people who know the history of the Pullman Porter Museum I am proud to say,” said Dr. Lyn Hughes, of the Pullman Porter Museum.

Former President Barak Obama designated the Pullman factory as a national monument in 2015.