Chicago’s Navy Pier to close down after Labor Day

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — After Labor Day, Chicago’s Navy Pier will close down indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chicago Tribune reported Tuesday that the popular tourist attraction is facing a $20 million budget shortfall as shoppers have stayed home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Following the statewide stay-at-home order, Navy Pier reopened June 10th, but says its visitor turnout is down significantly over last year.

“We are only seeing about 15 to 20 percent of the attendance that we would typically see this time of year, which is also typically our busiest time of the year,” said Marilynn Gardner the pier president and CEO. “We need to do this now to get to the other side of the pandemic.”

Gardner said closing Navy Pier is being done “for the long-term stability of the pier and its (tenant) partners versus thinking short-term.”

