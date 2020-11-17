Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium closing through end of year

CHICAGO (AP) – The Shedd Aquarium will voluntarily close to the public through the new year as part of a commitment to the health and safety of the Chicago community, the attraction announced Tuesday.
The aquarium is targeting a reopening date of Saturday, Jan. 2, it said.
“We are taking this action proactively for the positive influence it may have for all,” said the aquarium’s president and CEO, Bridget Coughlin.
The Shedd Aquarium is home to 32,000 aquatic animals representing 1,500 species of fishes, reptiles, amphibians, invertebrates, birds and mammals from waters around the globe.
