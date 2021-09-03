Child COVID-19 cases rise with 204,000 cases in 1 week

Roxana Weeks, 8, and sister Farah, 4, stand with their family as students and parents gather outside the Governor’s Mansion to urge Gov. Greg Abbott to drop his opposition to public school mask mandates, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in Austin, Texas. The Texas Supreme Court has blocked mask mandates ordered by two of the nation’s largest counties that defied Republican Gov. Greg Abbott as COVID-19 cases surge. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

(WTVO) – Kids are back to the classroom after a year of transitioning to E-Learning due to the pandemic. Unfortunately, COVID-19 cases are rising back up again.

According to CBS News, the positivity rate for children over the last week was well above the national average recorded throughout the pandemic.

Over 204,000 child COVID-19 cases were added just last week in the United States. A report from the American Academy of Pediatrics shows 22.4% of the new cases came from children, for the week ending August 26th.

Because of the increased number of cases and highly contagious Delta variant, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends students, staff, teachers, and visitors, grades K-12, wear masks indoors.

“Masks save lives and reduces the transmission of COVID-19,” said Dr. Leslie Diaz, an infectious disease specialist at Jupiter Medical Center.

Masks aren’t the only safety measures being recommended. Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, believes that schools should mandate vaccines for children when they become eligible.

“We’ve done this for decades and decades, requiring polio, measles, mumps, rubella, hepatitis [vaccinations,]” said Fauci.

According to Reuters, Fauci also believes kids could be eligible for vaccines by the holiday season, if the U.S Food and Drug Administration finds the vaccine to be safe for children.