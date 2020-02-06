Children lost in Alaska blizzard found huddled around 2-year-old

NUNAM IQUA, Alaska (WTVO) — Authorities say four children who went missing during a blizzard on Sunday have been found alive. The children dug a hole in the snow and huddled around the youngest boy to keep him safe and warm.

According to CNN, the children were found 20 miles outside the village of Nunam Iqua on Monday night.

The children, between 2 and 14 years old, were reported missing after 6:25 p.m. on Sunday, after they were more than five hours late in coming home.

The National Weather Service had warned of wind gusts up to 60 mph, with wind chills as low as 45 below zero, which the NWS says can “cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin.”

The four children were identified as Christopher Johnson, 14, Frank Johnson, 8, Ethan Camille, 7, and Trey Camille, 2.

The Army National Guard and USCG helicopters assisted in the search, but hampered visibility, CNN reported.

