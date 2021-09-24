Chris Cuomo accused of sexually harassing former producer

FILE – This May 15, 2019 file photo shows CNN news anchor Chris Cuomo at the WarnerMedia Upfront in New York. Shelley Ross, a veteran TV news executive, said in an opinion piece in the New York Times that CNN anchor Chris Cuomo sexually harassed her by squeezing her buttocks at a party in 2005. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

(WTVO) — CNN’s Chris Cuomo has been accused of sexually harassing a former ABC News executive producer by squeezing her buttocks at a party in 2005.

According to an opinion piece published in The New York Times on Friday, Shelly Ross claimed Cuomo greeted her with a bear hug “while lowering one hand to firmly grab and squeeze the cheek of my buttock” while she was at a party with her husband.

Ross alleges that Cuomo said, “I can do this now that you’re no longer my boss.”

She also said Cuomo apologized later in an email.

Cuomo responded to the accusation, telling The Times, “As Shelley acknowledges, our interaction was not sexual in nature. It happened 16 years ago in a public setting when she was a top executive at ABC. I apologized to her then, and I meant it.”

Cuomo is the host of “Cuomo Prime Time” on CNN, and has weathered criticism that he simultaneously advised his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, during his allegations of sexual harassment.

Ross said on Friday, “My question today is the same as it was then: Was he ashamed of what he did, or was he embarrassed because my husband saw it?” and said she saw the apology as “an attempt to provide himself with legal and moral coverage to evade accountability.”

She added that she thought CNN should run a series of town hall meetings called “The Continuing Education of Chris Cuomo.”