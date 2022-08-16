

The Cincinnati Zoo’s beloved two-week-old baby hippo, named Fritz, ventured into the outdoor hippo habitat at the zoo for the first time on Monday, August 15.

“The habitat introduction went pretty much as we hoped it would,” said Christina Gorsuch, the Cincinnati Zoo’s director of animal care. “We will continue to expose Fritz to the habitat more and more in the coming days.”



This footage shows the adorable baby hippo following closely behind his mother, Bibi, as they take a dip in the pool. Underwater cameras showed that Fritz never left his mother’s side.



“She kept him in the shallow waters, which shows great maternal instinct,” wrote the zoo on Twitter.



Credit: Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden via Storyful