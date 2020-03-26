Chicago shuts down Lakefront Trail, urges residents to take stay-at-home order seriously

CHICAGO (WGN) — The City of Chicago officially closed the Lakefront Trail and all adjacent lakefront parkland to the public until further notice Thursday morning.

According to Ald. Harry Osterman (Ward 48), this includes beaches from Ardmore south as well as parkland east of Marine Drive and Berger Park

Ald. Brian Hopkins (Ward 2) told WGN that police will enforce this order with a three-step escalation process: Warning, Citation, Arrest.

Following the lakefront’s closure, Mayor Lori Lightfoot tweeted a video from Wednesday’s news conference urging Chicagoans to take the stay-at-home order seriously.

“The longer we do not follow the Stay at Home Order, the longer this crisis will last, the sicker people will get, and the harder the strain on our healthcare system will be,” Lightfoot wrote in her tweet.

