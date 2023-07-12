CLEVELAND, Ohio. (WTVO) — A Cleveland woman accused of murder after leaving her 16-month-old child alone without any supervision for 10 days to go on vacation is in court today.

Prosecutors allege Kristel Candelario, 31, killed her infant daughter by leaving the girl alone in their Cleveland home on June 6 while Candelario traveled to Detroit and Puerto Rico.

After returning home on June 16, Candelario allegedly found the child unresponsive and called police.

The infant was “discovered in a Pack-N-Play pin on a liner soiled with urine and feces with soiled blankets,” according to a press release; as well as “extremely dehydrated” at the time of her death.

Emergency personnel pronounced her dead on the scene.

“It is unfathomable that a mother would leave her 16-month-old child alone without any supervision for 10 days to go on a vacation,” said prosecutor Michael O’Malley.

“As parents, we are supposed to protect and care for our children. Imagining this child’s suffering, during her last days of life alone, is truly horrifying and we will do everything in our power to seek justice on her behalf.”

In an interview with WOIO, neighbors of Candelario said she frequently neglected her child.

“It wasn’t really her mom that was taking care of her, it was her grandma that was mostly taking care of her,” said neighbor Suleym Gonzalez. “Her mom always wanted to go out and just left her with her grandma.”

“We kept telling [Candelario] not to leave her by herself,” said another neighbor. “Not only me, my friend across the street too. But she always be by herself.”

The grandparents live in the same home, but were on a separate trip at the time of the child’s death, according to Gonzalez.

Candelario is charged with two counts of murder, one count of aggravated murder, one count of felonious assault, and one count of endangering children.