CNN fires three employees who came to work unvaccinated

A journalist records video near a CNN sign on an athletic field outside the Clements Recreation Center where the CNN/New York Times will host the Democratic presidential primary debate at Otterbein University, Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, in Westerville, Ohio. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVO) — CNN has fired three employees who went into the office unvaccinated against COVID-19.

According to The New York Times, CNN boss Jeff Zuker said “Let me be clear — we have a zero-tolerance policy on this. You need to be vaccinated to come to the office. And you need to be vaccinated to work in the field, with other employees, regardless of whether you enter an office or not. Period.”

Zucker said the network had postponed a September 7th return date for CNN’s U.S. employees to return to the office. The locations have been open, on a voluntary basis, to employees who have been fully vaccinated.

“We expect that in the weeks ahead, showing proof of vaccination may become a formal part of the WarnerMedia Passcard process,” he said.

Zucker said that, due to the rise of COVID-19 cases across the country, a return date of mid-October was now likely.