HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTVO) — A Pennsylvania State University professor was charged Tuesday following an investigation into a video that allegedly showed him engaging in sexual activity with his dog.

The investigation began April 13 after a man, later identified as Themis Matsoukas, 64, was caught on camera committing sexual acts with a dog in a Pennsylvania State Forest, according to court documents.

Park rangers identified the chemical engineering professor through a backpack seen in the April 13 video.

Matsoukas is seen wearing the same backpack while nude from the waist down, except for socks and shoes, on trail camera photos dating back to 2014, according to the criminal complaint.

On May 16, Matsoukas was again caught on camera. Rangers were able to track him down by his green Subaru Outback, noting that his license photo with the DMV matched with those found on camera.

Rangers conducted a search of Matsoukas home June 9, finding the backpack and a ski mask that was visible in the April 13 footage, as well as an iPad that Matsoukas allegedly used to record the acts.

Matsoukas was “visibly nervous” during the search, repeatedly telling rangers “I’m done, I’m dead, you don’t understand, I do it to blow off steam.”

He also reportedly asked what he had to do to get a ranger to shoot him.

Matsoukas is charged with open lewdness, indecent exposure sexual intercourse with an animal, cruelty to animals and disorderly conduct.

He was relieved of his professional duties and is on leave, Penn State said in a statement.