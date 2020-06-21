Colorado mother speaks out after 11-year-old son dies by forced water intoxication

COLORADO SPRINGS-PUEBLO, Colo. (CNN) – A Colorado mother is speaking out about the death of her 11-year-old son.

Officials say Zachary Sabin died from water intoxication after being forced to drink 64 ounces of water a day by his father and step-mother.

They are now facing first-degree murder charges.

I wanted to speak with you all today so you can all remember who Zach was and not how he died. ANGELA TUETKEN, MOTHER OF ZACHARY SABIN

On March 11, Angela Tuetken and her husband Matthew’s lives changed forever.

No parent should ever have to bury their child. ANGELA TUETKEN, MOTHER OF ZACHARY SABIN

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says Zachary’s father, Ryan Sabin, and his stepmother, Tara Sabin, are accused of making the 11-year-old drink 64 ounces of water a day due to a bed wetting issue.

According to court documents, on March 10, he got in trouble for not drinking enough water and was told to drink more.

This ultimately led to Zachary’s death, which the El Paso Coroner says was from forced water intoxication meaning water poisoning from drinking too much.

I can’t even begin to express the amount of pain myself, my wife, and our children feel at the loss of Zachary. MATTHEW TUETKEN, STEPDAD OF ZACHARY SABIN

According to a study done by Pediatrics.org, water intoxication is a rare occurrence especially resulting in death in children.

I will never be able to cuddle my Zach-aroni ever again. I will miss my Zach attack’s sweet nature, I will never be able to hear his contagious laugh. This is by far the hardest thing I’ve ever had to endure in my life. ANGELA TUETKEN, MOTHER OF ZACHARY SABIN

Zach was a true ‘mama’s boy,’ according to his mom. He had a humor-filled personality, always trying to make people smile and laugh.

Zach also loved video games, books and reading.

Zach would stay up late at night with a flashlight reading underneath his blanket and when he wasn’t reading, he was playing Minecraft, building elaborate beautiful worlds. ANGELA TUETKEN, MOTHER OF ZACHARY SABIN

Both Angela and Matthew are thankful that there is justice for Zachary, but says it won’t bring her son back.

And at the end of the day, that’s all any of us want. MATTHEW TUETKEN, STEPDAD OF ZACHARY SABIN

Ryan Sabin and Tara Sabin are set to appear in court next week.