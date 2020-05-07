FBI offering reward for Chicago man who escaped jail disguised as another prisoner

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — A Cook County inmate escaped from jail by switching identities with another inmate and was released while wearing a mask this weekend, authorities said.

Police say 28-year-old Quintin Henderson was scheduled to be released from jail on Saturday, but he gave his identity to another inmate, 21-year-old Jahquez Scott, in exchange for a promised $1,000.

Scott was wearing a mask when he used Henderson’s name and information to leave the jail, according to WBBM.

Scott was allowed to wear the mask due to an order from a federal judge, which instructed the jail to provide masks for all inmates during the coronavirus pandemic.

Police say Scott was in jail for unlawful use of a weapon, and has a record of aggravated battery to a police officer, possession of a controlled substance, and criminal trespass.

Authorities discovered his escape when the real Henderson came to provide information for his discharge.

Henderson is now accused of assisting another inmate and aiding an escape, and is being held on charges of violating his bond for his original drug charge.

The FBI is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to Scott’s arrest.

Anyone with information about Scott’s whereabouts is asked to call (773) 674-8477.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

