RUMFORD, Maine. (WTVO) — Police in Maine say a K9 was able to sniff out fentanyl a woman had hidden in her body cavity during a traffic stop this week.

According to the Rumford Police Department, on Sunday, May 21st, investigators received a tip that Marianela Rodrigue, 47, James Lynch, 35, and Andrew Mills, 25, had left town and would soon be returning with a “significant quantity of fentanyl intended for distribution.”

An officer waited along Route 108 and, around 6:30 p.m., spotted the vehicle.

During a traffic stop, a K9 was used to sniff the car and detected the presence of drugs. However, police said that when they searched the car, they found drug paraphernalia but no drugs.

Then, the dog reportedly found the odor of narcotics in Rodriguez’ groin area, police said.

Police said Rodriguez surrendered “nearly 5 ‘fingers’ of bulk-compressed fentanyl,” weighting 47,510 milligrams, which had been concealed within her body cavity.

No drugs were found on the other men.

Rodriguez was charged with Aggravated Trafficking in Fentanyl.

Lynch was charged with Aggravated Trafficking in Fentanyl and Violation of Parole.

Mills was charged with Aggravated Trafficking in Fentanyl and an arrest warrant for a prior drug charge, and Violation of Parole.

Police said the amount of fentanyl recovered represented as much as 23,755 dosages, with a street value of $9,500.

If convicted, each suspect could face 30 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.