Coronavirus conference cancelled…because of coronavirus

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WTVO) — A conference on coronavirus due to be held among health professionals Friday in New York City was cancelled Wednesday…because of coronavirus.

According to Bloomberg News, the Council on Foreign Relations was going to hold a roundtable discussion called “Doing Business Under Coronavirus”, but cancelled it and other “in-person” conferences in an effort to contain the spread of the disease.

The National Guard is being deployed to the suburb of New Rochelle to help slow the spread of the outbreak, Governor Andrew Cuomo said at a press conference.

Across the U.S., more than 50 major events, including Chicago’s St. Patrick’s Day parade and Austin’s South by Southwest festival, have been cancelled out of fear of the virus’ transmission.

New York has 176 confirmed cases of coronavirus infections so far.

