Coronavirus patient refuses quarantine, police surround his house

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WTVO) — After a 53-year-old man in Kentucky refused to stay home after he was diagnosed with coronavirus, police were called in to “force a self isolation.”

According to WDRB, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said a man with a confirmed case of the disease refused to self-isolate, so Nelson County Sheriff’s Deputies surrounded his house to keep him there.

“It’s a step I hoped that I’d never have to take,” Beshear said in a conference on Saturday. “But I can’t allow one person who we know has this virus to refuse to protect their neighbors.”

Police say the man is cooperating now, but deputies will remain outside the man’s home for 24 hours a day for two weeks.

“This is about us, not about ‘I,’” Nelson County Judge Executive Dean Watts said. “So quarantine is a must. If we have to, we’ll do it by force.”

