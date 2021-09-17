Coroner: COVID-19 contributing factor in death of Illinois teen

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — An Illinois high school senior died due to COVID late Wednesday night, and her family says the unvaccinated teen had no underlying conditions.

The coroner’s preliminary autopsy found that 17-year-old Garrison died “due to natural causes, with COVID-19 being a contributing factor.”

Garrison was transported to Taylorville Memorial Hospital. She was pronounced dead early Thursday morning at 12:43 AM.

Garrison’s father, Jason Garrison, told WCIA Friday Alexia was not vaccinated, and she had no pre-existing conditions.

Garrison had completed her COVID quarantine and returned to school at the start of this week. Jason Garrison said that his daughter had mild symptoms throughout her quarantine period. She was allowed to return to school the day after Labor Day, but she was still showing mild symptoms, so her father kept her out of school for an additional week.

She returned to Taylorville High School this week. Jason Garrison said she was no longer showing any symptoms, and she continued to show no symptoms up until she collapsed in her home late Wednesday night.

The family is being told that COVID pneumonia was the cause of death.

Final autopsy results are expected in about three weeks, according to the Christian County Coroner.

IDPH has not reported any outbreaks of COVID-19 at schools in Christian County. Christian County has reported 80 deaths due to COVID throughout the pandemic.

Students at Taylorville High School are planning to wear purple — Garrison’s favorite color — to class on Friday to honor her memory.